Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • BBC

    'We’re kids, we’re not ready to be on the streets'

    By Mandy McAuley and Guy Grandjean - BBC Spotlight,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 14
    Add a Comment
    Mike M
    16h ago
    Governments need to fix the problems so people wouldn’t have to worry about affordable housing and shelters if a country is having to do that then there’s a huge problem somewhere. FIX IT and stop putting bandaids on issues that need to be resolved
    Annie E i love you
    1d ago
    If they would just pool together..get fulltime jobs to stay off of the streets and do everything as a collective then they'll be ok.stop being lazy and go get to work!!foster kids don't need to be bumsGet a resume and go apply at Walmart and go rent an old cheap house somewhere so they can be safe.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'The pain will never leave' and 'No 10 crisis'
    BBC1 day ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Woman died of heart attack caused by stranger repeatedly raping her, court told
    The Independent5 days ago
    Nicole Kidman’s 16-Year-Old Daughter, Sunday-Rose Kidman-Urban, Accused Of Being A ‘Nepobaby’ After Making Runway Debut At Paris Fashion Week
    uInterview.com5 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs with a Keen Sixth Sense
    Cosmic Insights5 days ago
    'Stunning' rare bird spotted at reservoir
    BBC1 day ago
    Parents left abused 5-month-old to die for days, Texas cops say. ‘Sad and disturbing’
    Wichita Eagle1 day ago
    Children 'eaten alive' in bedbug-infested flat
    BBC13 days ago
    Two people found dead at property
    BBC3 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida14 days ago
    John Amos’ dying wish was to delay his death announcement to avoid daughter turning it ‘into a circus’: rep
    New York Post5 days ago
    Workmen find starving puppy lying in filthy crate
    BBC2 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena4 days ago
    'Shout Out to Our EBT Plug': Mother of Seven Goes Viral for Bragging About 3K in Food Stamps
    The World Around Jae and Beyond1 day ago
    On-the-run drug dealer found in nurse fancy dress
    BBC1 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Houston father gets life for molesting, suffocating 8-month-old daughter
    True Crime News1 day ago
    Texas Mom Left Young Boys to Live With Brother's Decaying Body for Entire Year After Boyfriend Beat Him to Death
    lawyerherald.com1 day ago
    'It's like a knife scraping across my eye'
    BBC2 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria19 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Diddy’s Former Inmate Shares Details About His 'Special Treatment' While Incarcerated
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson5 days ago
    The cells that protect your brain against infection could also be behind some chronic diseases
    BBC1 day ago
    Social Security Updates SSI Rules to Boost Benefits and Expand Eligibility
    Morristown Minute1 day ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Harry and Meghan Divorce Rumors Reach Fever Pitch as Insiders Admit Duke and Duchess of Sussex are 'Leading Very Separate Lives — and Will Continue To Do So'
    RadarOnline4 days ago
    'Against all odds' baby Olive leaves hospital
    BBC15 hours ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune19 days ago
    Aurora homeless encampments getting bigger, official says
    David Heitz25 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy