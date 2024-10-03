Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • BBC

    'The nugget of a good idea'

    By Pat Nevin - Former footballer and presenter,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Man Utd to revive Tuchel talks - Saturday's gossip
    BBC1 day ago
    Dalot and Onana struggling? Ten Hag to stay or who next?
    BBC1 day ago
    Celtic showed 'spirit' & 'resilience' in Dortmund defeat - Rodgers
    BBC1 day ago
    Why an ADHD diagnosis can be a mixed blessing
    BBC1 day ago
    'Fantastic' Clarke-Salter sets culture at QPR - Cifuentes
    BBC1 day ago
    'Ladies nights' at community centre 'immoral'
    BBC21 hours ago
    Two children, aged 4 and 6, injured by four dogs
    BBC12 hours ago
    Target shopper catches customers taking advantage of the ‘She deserved the purse’ trend
    NewsNinja3 days ago
    Nuclear-powered attack submarine is launched
    BBC2 days ago
    Should you tip even if the service wasn't worth it?
    BBC1 day ago
    Man arrested following airport 'stowaway' incident
    BBC8 hours ago
    NHS bosses want chippy to sell fruit and veg
    BBC1 day ago
    Gang jailed over 'shocking' McDonald's slavery case
    BBC1 day ago
    Dog rehoming centre at 'breaking point'
    BBC2 days ago
    Spunky Little Chihuahua Is Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz4 days ago
    New CCTV footage of nurse missing for three days
    BBC2 days ago
    Father and baby son found after disappearance
    BBC19 hours ago
    Oldest leopard at animal sanctuary dies
    BBC1 day ago
    Swiatek splits with coach Wiktorowski
    BBC1 day ago
    Condor Ferries 'committed' to providing service
    BBC1 day ago
    Ex-Harrods exec: I lost my job due to Al Fayed
    BBC1 day ago
    Meet The Playful & Well-Behaved Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Wheelchair record athlete blown away by support
    BBC1 day ago
    Bar staff trained to help improve safety for women
    BBC1 day ago
    Candystripes defeat Bohs to make FAI Cup decider
    BBC1 day ago
    Parkrun: The local jog that became a worldwide hit
    BBC1 day ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post7 days ago
    Rapper's road safety video to be used in TV campaign
    BBC1 day ago
    'UK warns Israel' and 'staff to get more rights'
    BBC1 day ago
    Faulty fuel filter caused failed rocket launch
    BBC2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy