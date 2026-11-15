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🐱 Sweet Baytown Kittens Ready to Join Loving Homes
Baytown has some very sweet kittens waiting for safe, loving homes. All of these cats are at City of Baytown Animal Control and can be met in person.
BASTET
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: All black
- Shelter: City of Baytown Animal Control
- Phone: (281) 422-7600
A fluffy black baby girl with a long, soft coat. Bastet is a young kitten, so she’ll need gentle handling and continued socialization in her new home.
👉 Meet BASTET and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MADRIGAL
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Shelter: City of Baytown Animal Control
- Phone: (281) 422-7600
Madrigal is a young brown tabby girl with classic stripes. She’s past the tiny kitten stage but still very much a youngster, a nice choice if you want a playful cat who’s a bit more grown.
👉 Meet MADRIGAL and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SPRUCE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly black
- Shelter: City of Baytown Animal Control
- Phone: (281) 422-7600
Spruce is a mostly black baby kitten, shorthaired and sleek. She’ll do best with a family ready for kitten energy and playtime.
👉 Meet SPRUCE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CEDAR
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly orange/red
- Shelter: City of Baytown Animal Control
- Phone: (281) 422-7600
Cedar is a mostly orange/red baby boy, a classic orange kitten look. He’s young and will need patient training and lots of toys.
👉 Meet CEDAR and apply to adopt on adoptapet
BIRCH
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Shelter: City of Baytown Animal Control
- Phone: (281) 422-7600
Birch is a tuxedo baby boy with black and white markings. A fun choice if you love that classic “little suit” look.
👉 Meet BIRCH and apply to adopt on adoptapet
LUCY BELLE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby
- Shelter: City of Baytown Animal Control
- Phone: (281) 422-7600
Lucy Belle is a baby tabby with a soft gray/blue coat and stripes. She’s still very young and will enjoy a calm, safe home to grow up in.
👉 Meet LUCY BELLE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
MAGNOLIA
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Shelter: City of Baytown Animal Control
- Phone: (281) 422-7600
Magnolia is another darling tuxedo baby girl with black and white markings. She’ll need gentle guidance as she learns house rules and litter box habits.
👉 Meet MAGNOLIA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
ASPEN
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Calico or dilute calico
- Shelter: City of Baytown Animal Control
- Phone: (281) 422-7600
Aspen is a calico (or dilute calico) baby girl with a pretty mix of colors. She’s a young kitten who will enjoy playtime and safe indoor exploring.
👉 Meet ASPEN and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SIMBA
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly white
- Shelter: City of Baytown Animal Control
- Phone: (281) 422-7600
Simba is a mostly white baby boy, bright and clean-coated. As a young kitten, he’ll need regular vet care, kitten food, and lots of love.
👉 Meet SIMBA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
NYLA
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly white
- Shelter: City of Baytown Animal Control
- Phone: (281) 422-7600
Nyla is a mostly white baby girl, likely Simba’s matching friend. She’s tiny now and will grow quickly with good food and a caring family.
👉 Meet NYLA and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Baytown, TX area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please call City of Baytown Animal Control at (281) 422-7600 to ask about meeting these kittens, or click through to their Adoptapet pages to apply.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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