Baytown has some very sweet kittens waiting for safe, loving homes. All of these cats are at City of Baytown Animal Control and can be met in person.

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: All black

All black Shelter: City of Baytown Animal Control

Phone: (281) 422-7600

A fluffy black baby girl with a long, soft coat. Bastet is a young kitten, so she’ll need gentle handling and continued socialization in her new home.

👉 Meet BASTET and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Shelter: City of Baytown Animal Control

Phone: (281) 422-7600

Madrigal is a young brown tabby girl with classic stripes. She’s past the tiny kitten stage but still very much a youngster, a nice choice if you want a playful cat who’s a bit more grown.

👉 Meet MADRIGAL and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Shelter: City of Baytown Animal Control

Phone: (281) 422-7600

Spruce is a mostly black baby kitten, shorthaired and sleek. She’ll do best with a family ready for kitten energy and playtime.

👉 Meet SPRUCE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly orange/red

Mostly orange/red Shelter: City of Baytown Animal Control

Phone: (281) 422-7600

Cedar is a mostly orange/red baby boy, a classic orange kitten look. He’s young and will need patient training and lots of toys.

👉 Meet CEDAR and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Shelter: City of Baytown Animal Control

Phone: (281) 422-7600

Birch is a tuxedo baby boy with black and white markings. A fun choice if you love that classic “little suit” look.

👉 Meet BIRCH and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue/silver tabby

Gray/blue/silver tabby Shelter: City of Baytown Animal Control

Phone: (281) 422-7600

Lucy Belle is a baby tabby with a soft gray/blue coat and stripes. She’s still very young and will enjoy a calm, safe home to grow up in.

👉 Meet LUCY BELLE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Shelter: City of Baytown Animal Control

Phone: (281) 422-7600

Magnolia is another darling tuxedo baby girl with black and white markings. She’ll need gentle guidance as she learns house rules and litter box habits.

👉 Meet MAGNOLIA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Calico or dilute calico

Calico or dilute calico Shelter: City of Baytown Animal Control

Phone: (281) 422-7600

Aspen is a calico (or dilute calico) baby girl with a pretty mix of colors. She’s a young kitten who will enjoy playtime and safe indoor exploring.

👉 Meet ASPEN and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter: City of Baytown Animal Control

Phone: (281) 422-7600

Simba is a mostly white baby boy, bright and clean-coated. As a young kitten, he’ll need regular vet care, kitten food, and lots of love.

👉 Meet SIMBA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Shelter: City of Baytown Animal Control

Phone: (281) 422-7600

Nyla is a mostly white baby girl, likely Simba’s matching friend. She’s tiny now and will grow quickly with good food and a caring family.

👉 Meet NYLA and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Baytown, TX area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please call City of Baytown Animal Control at (281) 422-7600 to ask about meeting these kittens, or click through to their Adoptapet pages to apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.