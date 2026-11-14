Baytown’s roads are busy, and so is the local hiring scene. If you like being on the move, there are a few solid driving options open right now.

Employer: American Welding & Gas Inc. (AWG)

American Welding & Gas Inc. (AWG) Location: Baytown, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive modern trucks (no slip seating) delivering CO2 and cryogenic liquids. This role needs a Class B CDL with HazMat, Tanker, and Air Brake endorsements and a clean 3+ year driving record. AWG offers competitive pay, company-paid CDL renewal, full PPE (boots and shirts), medical/dental/vision with no waiting period, company-paid disability and life insurance, 401(k) with match, and paid holidays/PTO.

Employer: Falls of Neuse Management LLC (supporting American Welding & Gas Inc. )

Falls of Neuse Management LLC (supporting ) Location: Baytown, TX

Type: Not listed (appears full-time )

Not listed (appears ) Salary: Not listed

This is the same Bulk Delivery Driver opportunity for American Welding & Gas Inc. in Baytown, posted under a different hiring entity. Same Class B CDL with HazMat, Tanker, and Air Brake requirements and the same benefits package: competitive pay, company-paid CDL renewal, PPE, day-one medical/dental/vision, company-paid disability and life, 401(k) with match, and paid holidays/PTO.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: 5017 Garth Rd, Baytown, TX

Type: Full-time (flexible schedules)

(flexible schedules) Salary: Competitive hourly wage plus tips (exact amount not listed)

Deliver pizzas with flexible hours, overtime opportunities, and discounts on menu items. You’ll need a valid driver’s license, insured vehicle, and at least 1 year of driving history. All team members are eligible for benefits (based on hours), and there’s room to grow into other roles.

If any of these sound like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.