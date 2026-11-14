Baytown’s retail scene is busy right now, and a few solid part-time roles are open. Good fit if you like talking with people and staying on your feet.

Employer: HEB

HEB Location: Baytown, TX

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll run in-store demos, share samples, and talk with shoppers about products to boost sales. Great if you enjoy food, events, and high-energy customer interaction; must be 18+ and able to stand, move, and lift up to 35 lbs.

Employer: ALDI

Location: Baytown, TX

Type: Part-time (fewer than 30 hours/week)

(fewer than 30 hours/week) Starting Pay: $18.50/hour, with scheduled raises up to $20.50/hour by Year 5

Split role where you’ll ring up customers and help stock shelves, including early morning shifts (as early as 5:00 a.m. for stockers). Good match if you want steady hours, clear pay increases, and don’t mind lifting up to 45 lbs and working in cooler/freezer areas.

If one of these looks right, click through, skim the full posting, and send your application soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.