Baytown’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both seasoned therapists and people just starting out. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Supplemental Health Care Location: Baytown, TX (Rehab facility)

(Rehab facility) Salary: $1,784 – $1,979 per week

Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts

This is a travel PT role in a rehab setting with strong weekly pay and the chance to extend. Comes with day-1 benefits, 401(k), CEU access, and support from a large national staffing agency.

Employer: HMG Healthcare / HealthMark Rehabilitation

Location: Harbor View facility, 2000 W Baker Rd, Baytown, TX 77521

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, In-house SNF PT

Treat short-term and long-term residents in a SNF with an in-house therapy team and state-of-the-art rehab equipment. Good fit if you like working with geriatrics and want to be part of a larger interdisciplinary care team.

Employer: MedCare Pediatric Group, LP

Location: Baytown, TX

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Likely full-time; entry-level clinical role

Work one-on-one with children with autism and developmental disabilities using ABA. Includes paid RBT training, healthcare benefits, PTO, 10 paid holidays, 401(k), and a supportive team focused on growth.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare hiring in Baytown moves fast, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.