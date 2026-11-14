undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Baytown
🏥 Baytown, TX Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings From Entry-Level to PT
2 days ago
Baytown’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both seasoned therapists and people just starting out. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.
Travel Physical Therapist – Rehab Facility (13-Week Contract)
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Baytown, TX (Rehab facility)
- Salary: $1,784 – $1,979 per week
- Type: Full-time, Travel, 13-week contract, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts
This is a travel PT role in a rehab setting with strong weekly pay and the chance to extend. Comes with day-1 benefits, 401(k), CEU access, and support from a large national staffing agency.
Physical Therapist / PT – Skilled Nursing Facility
- Employer: HMG Healthcare / HealthMark Rehabilitation
- Location: Harbor View facility, 2000 W Baker Rd, Baytown, TX 77521
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time, In-house SNF PT
Treat short-term and long-term residents in a SNF with an in-house therapy team and state-of-the-art rehab equipment. Good fit if you like working with geriatrics and want to be part of a larger interdisciplinary care team.
Registered Behavior Technician (RBT) / Entry-Level Behavior Tech
- Employer: MedCare Pediatric Group, LP
- Location: Baytown, TX
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Likely full-time; entry-level clinical role
Work one-on-one with children with autism and developmental disabilities using ABA. Includes paid RBT training, healthcare benefits, PTO, 10 paid holidays, 401(k), and a supportive team focused on growth.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare hiring in Baytown moves fast, and getting your name in early helps.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.