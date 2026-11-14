Baytown has steady demand for people who can keep buildings, equipment, and guest spaces in top shape. If you like hands-on work and staying busy, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: National Strand Products, L.P.

National Strand Products, L.P. Location: Baytown, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on industrial equipment in a steel wire manufacturing plant—installing, troubleshooting, and repairing high-voltage systems, controls, pneumatics, and rotating machinery. Needs 3+ years industrial maintenance experience, ability to read electrical/mechanical schematics, weld (MIG/Stick), and work rotating shifts with overtime.

Employer: Brownwood Hospitality LLC

Location: Baytown, TX (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $10.00 – $12.00 per hour

Hotel-style housekeeping role handling room cleaning and laundry—washing, drying, folding linens, and keeping guest areas up to standard. Offers an employee discount and flexible schedule; good fit if you’re detail-focused and comfortable with cleaning equipment and chemicals.

Employer: WebstaurantStore

Location: Baytown, TX

Type: Full-time (weekend-focused)

Salary: Not listed

Helps keep a large warehouse and material-handling equipment running—conveyors, forklifts, racking, dock doors, and more. Weekend role with lots of hands-on repair and preventive maintenance, plus strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) match, and bonus opportunities.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer shares more details and may have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.