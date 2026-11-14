Baytown has some very sweet cats waiting for a safe, loving home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a feline friend to your family, these kitties at City of Baytown Animal Control would love to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Shelter: City of Baytown Animal Control

Phone: (281) 422-7600

Stormy is a beautiful young longhaired girl with a soft gray-blue coat. She’s still in her youth, with plenty of years of love to give. If you like fluffy, elegant cats, Stormy could be the perfect match for you.

👉 Meet STORMY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Shelter: City of Baytown Animal Control

Phone: (281) 422-7600

Turkey is a tiny gray/blue baby boy, just starting out in life and looking for a family to grow up with. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, Turkey may be your new best buddy.

👉 Meet TURKEY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: White (mostly)

White (mostly) Shelter: City of Baytown Animal Control

Phone: (281) 422-7600

Tadpole is a mostly white young male with a clean, bright coat and a lot of life ahead of him. He’s past the tiny kitten stage but still young enough to be playful and curious.

👉 Meet TADPOLE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these cats, please call City of Baytown Animal Control at (281) 422-7600 to ask about visiting and the current adoption fee. Sharing this post can also help these cats find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.