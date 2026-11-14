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🐶 Gentle, Playful Dogs Waiting for Adoption in Baytown
Baytown has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance. All of these pups are waiting at City of Baytown Animal Control and could be your new best friend.
MARIE
- Breed: St. Bernard / Great Pyrenees mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with black markings
- Shelter: City of Baytown Animal Control
- Phone: (281) 422-7600
Marie is a large, fluffy girl with striking black-and-white coloring. As a young St. Bernard/Great Pyrenees mix, she’s likely to be a big, sturdy companion who will do best with a family ready for a large-breed dog. Call the shelter to ask about her temperament, training, and whether she’s spayed and vaccinated.
👉 Meet MARIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
TURTLE
- Breed: Carolina Dog
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white
- Shelter: City of Baytown Animal Control
- Phone: (281) 422-7600
Turtle is a handsome adult Carolina Dog mix with a warm tan coat and white accents. Adult dogs often settle into home life more quickly, so ask the shelter how he does on leash, around other dogs, and if he’s housetrained or neutered.
👉 Meet TURTLE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
GALILEO
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with white
- Shelter: City of Baytown Animal Control
- Phone: (281) 422-7600
Galileo is a young puppy with a beautiful gray-and-white coat. As a Lab/Pit mix, he’ll need guidance, training, and plenty of playtime as he grows. Contact the shelter to learn more about his vaccinations, neuter status, and what kind of home they recommend for him.
👉 Meet GALILEO and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Baytown, TX, please consider visiting City of Baytown Animal Control or calling (281) 422-7600 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.