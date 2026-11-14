Baytown has some wonderful dogs hoping for a second chance. All of these pups are waiting at City of Baytown Animal Control and could be your new best friend.

Breed: St. Bernard / Great Pyrenees mix

St. Bernard / Great Pyrenees mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White with black markings

White with black markings Shelter: City of Baytown Animal Control

City of Baytown Animal Control Phone: (281) 422-7600

Marie is a large, fluffy girl with striking black-and-white coloring. As a young St. Bernard/Great Pyrenees mix, she’s likely to be a big, sturdy companion who will do best with a family ready for a large-breed dog. Call the shelter to ask about her temperament, training, and whether she’s spayed and vaccinated.

👉 Meet MARIE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Carolina Dog

Carolina Dog Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with white Shelter: City of Baytown Animal Control

City of Baytown Animal Control Phone: (281) 422-7600

Turtle is a handsome adult Carolina Dog mix with a warm tan coat and white accents. Adult dogs often settle into home life more quickly, so ask the shelter how he does on leash, around other dogs, and if he’s housetrained or neutered.

👉 Meet TURTLE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / American Pit Bull Terrier mix

Labrador Retriever / American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with white

Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with white Shelter: City of Baytown Animal Control

City of Baytown Animal Control Phone: (281) 422-7600

Galileo is a young puppy with a beautiful gray-and-white coat. As a Lab/Pit mix, he’ll need guidance, training, and plenty of playtime as he grows. Contact the shelter to learn more about his vaccinations, neuter status, and what kind of home they recommend for him.

👉 Meet GALILEO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Baytown, TX, please consider visiting City of Baytown Animal Control or calling (281) 422-7600 to ask about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.