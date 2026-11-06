2026 Baytown Christmas Parade Set for Dec. 3

The 2026 Baytown Christmas Parade: Stars, Stripes & Christmas Lights will take place on Thursday, December 3, 2026, at 6:30 PM at Town Square, 213 W. Texas Avenue. The event will feature lighted floats, marching bands, community groups, and other holiday displays celebrating both the season and America's 250th anniversary. For the parade route, parking, candy zone, and tips, visit baytown.org/christmasparade.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Baytown - Government