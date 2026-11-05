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Baytown

Baytown Listening Tour Stops in District 5 Tonight

4 days ago
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The City of Baytown will hold a City Leadership Listening Tour stop for District 5 on Thursday, November 5 at 6:30 PM at the Jenkins Park Pavilion, 4334 Crosby Cedar Bayou Road. Residents can speak with City Manager Jason Reynolds and District 5 Councilmember Jacob Powell about concerns in their neighborhoods, ideas to improve Baytown, and issues such as roads, traffic safety, police patrols, economic development, infrastructure, parks, and future development. A recap of topics and responses from the recent District 6 stop is available at baytown.org/tour.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Baytown - Government

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