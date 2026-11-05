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Baytown

Goose Creek CISD College & Career Night Tonight

5 days ago
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Goose Creek CISD is hosting a College & Career Night on Thursday, November 5, 2026, from 6:00–7:30 PM at Goose Creek Memorial High School (GCM) for all district families with students from Pre-K through 12th grade. Families can meet college and industry representatives, attend sessions on high school options and an eighth-grade Charting the Course talk, use free shuttle buses from near the cafeterias at Robert E. Lee High School (REL) and Ross S. Sterling High School (RSS), and students will receive free pizza.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Goose Creek CISD

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