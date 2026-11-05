undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Baytown
Goose Creek CISD College & Career Night Tonight
5 days ago
Goose Creek CISD is hosting a College & Career Night on Thursday, November 5, 2026, from 6:00–7:30 PM at Goose Creek Memorial High School (GCM) for all district families with students from Pre-K through 12th grade. Families can meet college and industry representatives, attend sessions on high school options and an eighth-grade Charting the Course talk, use free shuttle buses from near the cafeterias at Robert E. Lee High School (REL) and Ross S. Sterling High School (RSS), and students will receive free pizza.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Goose Creek CISD
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.