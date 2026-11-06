🚧 Baytown Construction Jobs – Multiple Skilled Trade Openings

Baytown’s plants and refineries are busy, and skilled trades are in demand. If you’ve got industrial experience and your tools ready, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Zachry Group

Zachry Group Location: Baytown, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Journeyman Industrial Electrician role with 4+ years experience in high-voltage refinery work. You’ll read blueprints, run and bend conduit, install cable tray, pull/terminate cable, set up temporary power, and work at heights up to 300 ft in all weather.

Good fit if you have: Electrical NCCER or state license/apprentice license or 2-year electrical degree, strong troubleshooting skills, and can handle physically demanding work with strict safety rules and PPE.

Employer: Worley

Worley Location: Baytown, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on ironworker role doing layout, fit-up, welding, and installation of structural steel. You’ll connect columns, beams, and girders, verify alignment with lasers/levels, and use torches, shears, and welding equipment.

Good fit if you have: 4+ years industrial construction or maintenance experience, know safety rules and MSDS, and are comfortable with climbing, lifting, and all the usual physical demands of heavy industrial work.

Employer: Zachry Group

Zachry Group Location: Baytown, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Experienced Boilermaker role focused on repair, replacement, and fabrication of piping systems, boilers, pumps, burners, dampers, and soot blowers in a large refinery. Expect rigging, cutting, minor pipe fab, and detailed troubleshooting.

Good fit if you have: 6+ years industrial boilermaker experience, can read blueprints, pass a Boilermaker craft test, hold or can get NCCER assessments/certification, and can work rotating shifts, nights, weekends, and overtime.

If one of these sounds right, click through, check the full details, and apply soon—industrial spots in Baytown tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.