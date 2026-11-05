🚌 Baytown, TX Transportation Jobs With Multiple Driving Roles

Baytown’s roads are busy, and so is the local hiring scene. If you like being behind the wheel, there are several solid driving jobs open right now.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts Location: Baytown, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Deliver auto parts to local shops and customers using company vehicles. You’ll handle returns, collect C.O.D. payments, and help in the store when needed. Bilingual (Spanish/English) is a plus, and there’s a strong promote-from-within culture with 401(k) + stock plan, health benefits, PTO, and tuition help.

Employer: American Welding & Gas Inc. (AWG)

Location: Baytown, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive a route delivering gas cylinders and welding supplies. You’ll load/unload cylinders, follow DOT/OSHA rules, and keep paperwork accurate. Requires Class B CDL with HazMat & Airbrakes (or ability to get them), plus the ability to lift 50–75 lbs. Comes with medical, dental, vision, company-paid life & disability, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and paid CDL renewal fees.

Employer: Bengal Trucking (PK Industrial Supply)

Location: Baytown, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Haul materials with a 40-foot trailer and support daily deliveries. You’ll do pre/post-trip inspections, secure loads, and may help with warehouse tasks. Needs a valid TWIC card, 2+ years pulling trailers, and a clean 5-year driving record. Schedule is Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM–5:00 PM, with extra hours as needed.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.