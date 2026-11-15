LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Aaron Clark’s 14 points helped Little Rock defeat Northwestern State 84-83 in overtime on Saturday night.

Clark shot 5 of 13 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line for the Trojans (1-3). Bradyn Hubbard scored 13 points and added 11 rebounds. Jah’likai King shot 5 for 14 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Kai Simpson led the Demons (1-4) in scoring, finishing with 27 points. Isaiah Vick added 11 points for Northwestern State. Izzy Miles also had nine points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.