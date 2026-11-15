PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Kirby Vorhees ran for career highs of 197 yards and four of Washington State's school-record nine rushing touchdowns on 12 carries, including a Pac-12 Conference record 98-yarder, and the Cougars snapped a six-game losing streak with a 73-7 romp over Colorado State on Saturday night.

Owen Eshelman added 81 yards and three touchdown runs for the Cougars (2-8, 1-5) while completing 13 of 14 passes for 135 yards and a score.

Maxwell Woods had a 2-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter and finished with 108 yards on 15 carries. Backup quarterback Julian Dugger raced 60 yards for the final score of the game as the Cougars posted a school-record 535 yards on the ground.

Vorhees scored on a 3-yard run to give WSU the lead, then broke free from the 2-yard line on a first-down run with 55 seconds left for a 14-0 lead after one quarter. It was the longest touchdown run in the country this season.

Eshelman added touchdown runs of 4 and 9 yards, and Vorhees found the end zone on a 14-yard run for a 35-0 advantage.

RJ Vick's 1-yard plunge got the Rams (3-7, 1-5) on the scoreboard with 38 seconds left, but WSU added a 33-yard field goal by Jack Stevens for a 38-7 halftime lead as the Cougars piled up 300 yards on the ground.

Eshelman fired a 30-yard touchdown pass to Branden Ganashamoorthy three plays into the third quarter before adding a 1-yard scoring plunge. Vorhees' 10-yard touchdown run made it 59-7 heading to the fourth.

Hauss Hejny had 199 yards on 14-for-24 passing for Colorado State with one interception.

James Matthews set the previous WSU record all by himself with five rushing touchdowns in a victory over Idaho in 1982 to set an individual conference record in what was then the Pac-10. The Cougars' previous rushing yardage record also came against the Vandals with 424 in an 84-27 victory in 1975.

Up next

Colorado State: At Fresno State on Saturday.

Washington State: At Texas State on Saturday.

—-

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here. Visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here.