Dallas Mavericks (7-6, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (10-2, first in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

LINE: Celtics -13.5; over/under is 217.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston comes into a matchup against Dallas as winners of five straight games.

The Celtics are 5-0 in home games. Boston is ninth in the league with 13.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Mitchell Robinson averaging 2.5 offensive boards.

The Mavericks have gone 2-4 away from home. Dallas ranks fourth in the league scoring 17.1 fast break points per game led by Kyrie Irving averaging 3.6.

The Celtics are shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 46.9% the Mavericks allow to opponents. The Mavericks average 12.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 14.6 per game the Celtics give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul George is shooting 48.8% and averaging 22.0 points for the Celtics. Jayson Tatum is averaging 24.0 points over the last 10 games.

Cooper Flagg is scoring 24.1 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Mavericks. Irving is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 9-1, averaging 115.1 points, 46.1 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.3 points per game.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 113.8 points, 44.7 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points.

INJURIES: Celtics: None listed.

Mavericks: Tarik Biberovic: day to day (heel), Sergio De Larrea: day to day (knee), Daniel Gafford: day to day (stinger), Max Christie: day to day (ankle), Dereck Lively II: day to day (foot).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.