Portland Trail Blazers (9-3, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (9-4, fifth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland will attempt to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Minnesota.

The Timberwolves are 5-2 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota is the Western Conference leader with 13.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Rudy Gobert averaging 3.8.

The Trail Blazers are 9-3 against Western Conference opponents. Portland averages 119.6 points and has outscored opponents by 7.8 points per game.

The 118.3 points per game the Timberwolves score are 6.5 more points than the Trail Blazers give up (111.8). The Trail Blazers are shooting 46.9% from the field, 3.5% higher than the 43.4% the Timberwolves' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaMelo Ball is scoring 18.6 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Timberwolves. Ayo Dosunmu is averaging 20.2 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 53.4% over the past 10 games.

Deni Avdija is averaging 23.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists for the Trail Blazers. Damian Lillard is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 117.5 points, 46.8 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.5 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 7-3, averaging 118.3 points, 43.0 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.9 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Donte DiVincenzo: out (achilles), Jaylen Clark: day to day (hamstring), Anthony Edwards: out (knee).

Trail Blazers: Chris Youngblood: day to day (foot), Shaedon Sharpe: out (meniscus), Vit Krejci: out (leg), Ja Morant: out (hamstring).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.