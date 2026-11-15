EASTON — Sunday, Nov. 22 is Children’s Home Foundation Sunday for Episcopal churches that makeup the Diocese of Easton, with an emphasis on raising money for career scholarships, camperships, driver’s education grants, and youth mission trips.

The Children’s Home Foundation was one of the very first ministries of the Diocese of Easton intended to care for some of the many children orphaned during the Civil War. For over 80 years, the orphanage functioned until in 1959 it was sold. The proceeds from the sale were invested for the benefit of needy young people on the Eastern Shore, with the Children’s Home Foundation established to oversee the funds.

This initial investment combined with contributions provides thousands of dollars in career scholarships for students in the nine counties of the Eastern Shore of Maryland attending two-year colleges. “Students taking non-credit courses to earn certifications necessary for jobs are not always eligible for most state or federal funding, so these CHF scholarships make a real difference,” a spokesperson for the CHF wrote.

Donations also help young people attend summer camp, assist with driver’s education expenses, and funds mission trips. Contributions may be mailed directly to CHF to Ann Allen, P.O. Box 990, Salisbury, MD 21803 or can be made through the website: childrenshomefoundation.org.