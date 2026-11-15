RENO, Nev. (AP) — Isaac Hawkins scored 26 points as Utah Valley turned back Nevada 73-71 on Saturday night.

Hawkins added five rebounds and three blocks for the Wolverines (3-0). Dominick Nelson scored 14 and grabbed six rebounds. Isaac Davis had 10 points and shot 5 of 7 from the field.

Styles Phipps led the Wolf Pack (2-2) with 18 points, six assists and two steals. Peyton White contributed 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Hawkins led Utah Valley with nine points in the second half. Phipps missed a 3-pointer on the game's final shot.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.