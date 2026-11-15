SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A'marion Peterson ran for career-high a 179 yards and a career-best four touchdowns and UTSA beat North Texas 35-16 on Saturday to claim a share of first place in the American Conference.

UTSA, North Texas and Memphis are all 5-1 in conference. Memphis (8-2) doesn't play either team this season.

Roadrunners cornerback RJ Lester Jr. intercepted Tayven Jackson and ran it 9 yards to end zone for the game's first score with 9:33 left in the first quarter.

Dominic De Freitas put North Texas on the board with a 31-yard field goal early in the second. But on UTSA's ensuing drive, Peterson ran for a 47-yard touchdown to make it 14-3.

The Roadrunners expanded the lead to 21-3 with 35 seconds left before halftime when Peterson ran it in from the 2.

Jackson left the game due to injury on North Texas' first drive of the second half. He later returned to the sideline with his arm in a sling.

In relief, Chris Jimerson Jr. threw a 16-yard touchdown to Max Reese reduced the North Texas deficit to 21-10. With 8:32 left in the game, Jimerson ran it in from 9. The two-point conversion attempt failed and UTSA led 21-16.

Peterson closed the game with scoring runs of 38 and 46 yards in the final 3 1/2 minutes to seal it. Peterson did his work in just 11 carries

UTSA (8-2) has won five of the last six against North Texas.

North Texas (7-3) entered with a six-game win streak averaging 51 points a game in the six.

Up next

North Texas: Stays on the road to face Tulane on Saturday.

UTSA: Takes on UAB on the road Saturday.

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