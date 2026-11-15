Glenn Close and Ridley Scott to get honorary Oscars at Governors Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Glenn Close will finally hold an Oscar and make an acceptance speech after eight nominations without a win. She will receive an honorary Academy Award for her five-decade career at the Governors Awards on Sunday night. Director Ridley Scott of films like “Alien” and “Gladiator” will also receive an honorary Oscar. He plans to accept via recorded video. Disney animator Floyd Norman and producers Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler will be honored too. Close shares the record with Peter O’Toole for the most nominations without a win. She has won other major awards throughout her long career, including Emmys, Golden Globes and Tonys.

Phil Collins cries in acceptance and Oprah inducts Vandross at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Phil Collins gave an emotional acceptance speech at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. He received a tribute from Cynthia Erivo and was inducted Saturday night by Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. Collins, who uses canes due to health issues, was honored for his dual stardom as a drummer and pop singer. Oprah Winfrey inducted the late Luther Vandross, praising his impact on love songs. U2 surprised the audience by opening the show with their new single. MC Lyte and Sade were also inducted, with hip-hop acts like Wu-Tang Clan and Queen Latifah making their presence known at the event in Los Angeles.

A look at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2026 inductees and how they were honored

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has inducted its 2026 class of 18 musical legends at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Artists become eligible 25 years after their first release. Luther Vandross, known for his velvet-voiced love songs, was inducted by Oprah Winfrey. Usher performed a medley of his hits. MC Lyte, a trailblazing rapper, received the Early Influence Award. Sade was inducted by Andra Day, with a performance of “Smooth Operator.” Ed Sullivan was honored for his influence on rock and roll. Other inductees include Phil Collins, Billy Idol, Wu-Tang Clan, and Queen Latifah.

Richard Sterban, member of the celebrated country and gospel group The Oak Ridge Boys, dies at 83

Richard Sterban, the bass vocalist of the Grammy-award winning gospel quartet The Oak Ridge Boys and a country music hall of famer, has died. He was 83. His family and the band say he died Saturday in Hendersonville, Tennessee, due to complications from bronchitis and pneumonia after a long battle with cancer. Sterban was a native of New Jersey. He left his job as a backup singer for Elvis Presley to join the vocal group, best known perhaps for its rendition of “Elvira.” The band won five Grammy awards, and its members were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2015. In 2011 they gained membership in the Grand Ole Opry.

Trailblazing film producers Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler make Governors Awards history

Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler, co-founders of Killer Films, are making history Sunday with their honorary Oscar at the Governors Awards. They are the first female producing team and independent producers to receive the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award. Known for bold, independent films like “Boys Don’t Cry” and “Safe,” they have produced over 100 films. Their work has been pivotal in New Queer Cinema and includes cult classics like “Hedwig and the Angry Inch.” Despite challenges, they remain optimistic and continue to create innovative films. They have a new project, “De Noche,” starring Pedro Pascal and Danny Ramirez.

Incoming congressman Bobby Pulido was just one political moment at the Latin Grammys

Bobby Pulido is a member-elect for the U.S. House of Representatives who has also recently won the Latin Grammy for best Tejano album. He accepted the award Thursday at a ceremony in Las Vegas that reflected a broader trend of political advocacy in music. Pulido recently won a competitive race to flip Texas’ 15th Congressional District. He announced his retirement from music onstage and other artists called for unity and representation. Daddy Yankee and Anitta highlighted issues in Puerto Rico and Brazil. Political references had long been dormant from the awards.

A Mayan ceremony in Guatemala honors Nobel winner Miguel Ángel Asturias as his ashes return home

GUATEMALA CITY, Guatemala (AP) — A Mayan ceremony at an archaeological site in Guatemala City has honored Nobel Prize-winning author Miguel Ángel Asturias. His ashes returned to Guatemala this week after decades abroad. The ritual, held Saturday, included flowers and incense and featured Nobel Peace Prize laureate Rigoberta Menchú Tum. She encourages Guatemalans to keep Asturias’ memory alive by reading his works. Asturias, a key figure in magical realism, died in exile in 1974. His ashes arrived from France on Thursday. The ceremony aimed to foster reconciliation and unity, with his ashes lying in state at the National Palace of Culture.

Filipino singer Carmelle storms to victory in Eurovision Asia debut in Bangkok

BANGKOK (AP) — Filipino singer Carmelle won the first Asian edition of the Eurovision Song Contest with a fiery performance of “Sobra-Sobra,” beating 10 other acts in the grand final in Bangkok. Votes from national juries and viewers worldwide determined the winner. Thai duo Mang x Daou placed second with “Aroma,” followed by Vietnam’s Tóc Tiên with “Em Tiên.” Contestants arrived on tuk-tuks, waving their national flags. Bulgarian singer Dara, winner of the 70th Eurovision Song Contest, performed as a special guest. The contest seeks to put music first, though it often faces political challenges.

Savannah Guthrie, popular and enduring face of morning TV, renews NBC contract after 15 years

NEW YORK (AP) — Savannah Guthrie has extended her contract with NBC News, ensuring she continues as co-anchor on "Today." Guthrie has been with the network for over 15 years. The news comes in a year of personal turmoil for Guthrie. Her mother, Nancy Guthrie, disappeared in January and is believed to have been abducted. Authorities released ransom notes in July, but no suspects have been arrested. Guthrie and her family have issued anguished pleas for information. She recently addressed the tragic situation on Instagram, posting an old drawing by her daughter and begging anyone with information: “Please help us.”

50 years after iconic film, a gathering of ‘Rocky’ fans in Philadelphia breaks a world record

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Fans celebrated the legacy of Rocky Balboa 50 years after the film with a record-breaking gathering in Philadelphia. On Friday, hundreds gathered at the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps to break a record for most number of people dressed as Rocky. The city organized events this month to honor the fictional boxer, including a sprint up the iconic stairs, the rededication of the Rocky statue, and a meat market challenge. On Saturday, tourism officials said 45,000 runners from all 50 states and 75 countries will participate in a “Rocky Run.” The 1976 film, written by Sylvester Stallone, became a cultural phenomenon and won the best picture Oscar.