ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Simon Holmstrom had his first career hat trick, Matthew Schaefer added three assists and the New York Islanders rolled to a 6-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday night.

Ben Hutton scored in the opening two minutes while Bo Horvat and Mitchell Chaffee also scored as the Islanders won for the second time in three days in the Los Angeles area after a 5-2 victory over the Kings on Thursday night.

Mathew Barzal had an assist in his season debut for New York and Semyon Varlamov made 25 saves.

Cutter Gauthier scored for the Ducks to extend his goals streak to eight games. Nikita Nesterenko also had a goal for Anaheim and Lukas Dostal made 19 saves.

Hutton scored 1:55 into the game when his shot through traffic was deflected through Dostal’s legs. Barzal had an assist on the play after returning to the roster following knee inflammation.

Horvat opened a four-goal second period for New York when he one-timed a slap shot from the slot that beat Dostal to the glove side. Nesterenko pulled a goal back for the Ducks just over one minute later.

Holmstrom scored the first of two consecutive goals at 3:01 of the second period and added the second at the 8:28 mark for a 4-1 lead. Chaffee’s goal for a 5-1 lead came two minutes later when he scored off a feed from Schaefer.

Gauthier continued his goals streak with 3:23 left in the second period. It was Gauthier’s 15th goal over the past eight games and 17th on the season.

Holmstrom’s hat trick came at 2:41 of the third period on a snap shot that beat Dostal to his glove side. The goal came on a centering pass from Victor Eklund.

Up next

Islanders: Host Columbus on Tuesday night.

Ducks: Host Calgary on Sunday.

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