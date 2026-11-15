ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Nate Frazier ran for three touchdowns, Gunner Stockton accounted for a pair of scores and Georgia marked its return to No. 1 by racing to a 31-point lead in the first half on the way to a victory over Missouri.

The Bulldogs (9-1, 6-1 Southeastern Conference, No. 1 CFP) scored on their first five possessions in another dominant win, ensuring this trip to the top of the rankings will last more than one week.

A month ago, Georgia moved up to No. 1 for the first time this season — and promptly took a shocking home loss to unranked Auburn.

No such issues this time with another set of Tigers (6-4, 3-4, No. 22 CFP).

Frazier scored on three short runs and finished with 72 yards on 14 carries. Stockton was 18 of 24 for 252 yards and a TD, with a rushing score for good measure. The Georgia defense dominated until garbage time, holding the Tigers to 286 total yards.

The tone was set on the very first play from scrimmage. Austin Simmons was picked off by Georgia’s Raylen Wilson, who returned his first career interception 30 yards to the Missouri 7. Two snaps later, Frazier ran it in from the 4 to give the Bulldogs the lead just 1:01 into the game.

It only got worse for Mizzou.

NO. 3 NOTRE DAME 41, BOSTON COLLEGE 7

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — CJ Carr passed for 217 yards and two touchdowns, and Notre Dame showed no letdown after knocking off Miami last week, beating Boston College.

Notre Dame beat then-No. 1 Miami 31-24 last Saturday. The Fighting Irish (9-1) returned Saturday and rolled to a 31-0 halftime lead.

Carr completed 20-of-28 passes, including a 26-yard TD pass to Micah Gilbert and a 13-yard scoring strike to Jordan Faison.

Freshman running back Jonaz Walton gained 141 yards on 15 carries and scored on a 1-yard run. Nolan James Jr. added 73 yards rushing and a 10-yard TD.

Jaylen Sneed scored 1-yard scoop-and-score touchdown off a fumble forced by Boubacar Traore. The Fighting Irish limited Boston College to 136 yards of total offense.

NO. 5 MIAMI 36, DUKE 25

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Darian Mensah passed for 382 yards and a touchdown against his former school, Javian Mallory scored three times and Miami moved closer to wrapping up a trip to the Atlantic Coast Conference title game by beating Duke.

Mark Fletcher Jr. also rushed for a score for Miami (9-1, 7-0 ACC, No. 7 CFP), which tied a school mark with its 11th consecutive ACC victory. Cooper Barkate — like Mensah, a former Duke star — had his first 100-yard game for Miami, catching eight passes for 134 yards.

Mensah, who transferred to Miami after leading Duke to last season’s ACC title, completed 30 of 41 passes for Miami and went over the 3,000-yard mark for the season.

Nate Sheppard accounted for 240 yards — 131 rushing, 93 receiving and 16 passing — plus rushed for two scores and caught a conversion pass for Duke (7-3, 5-3). Sheppard had a pair of 47-yard runs in the game, along with 12 catches.

Walker Eget completed 26 of 42 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown for the Blue Devils, but was intercepted by Miami’s Xavier Lucas with 6:54 left. Mallory’s 39-yard touchdown run on the ensuing possession sealed the win for Miami.

Miami’s win, combined with Wake Forest’s win over SMU, put the Hurricanes on the cusp of clinching a spot in the ACC title game. The Hurricanes would wrap up a berth in the Dec. 5 contest if North Carolina beats Louisville later Saturday night; otherwise, Miami needs only one win in its final two games to clinch.

NO. 6 INDIANA 27, NO. 15 USC 13

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Grant Wilson threw two touchdown passes in his first start for Indiana, Khobie Martin scored on a 1-yard run and the Hoosiers had two late interceptions to preserve a crucial victory over USC.

The victory helps Indiana (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten, No. 9 CFP) solidify its postseason resume after falling five spots in this week’s playoff rankings. Indiana has won three straight since losing to then-No. 2 Ohio State, and this time they did it with Wilson filling in for Josh Hoover. Coach Curt Cignetti said Hoover was healthy but he went with Wilson anyway.

Wilson had an up-and-down day, finishing 17 of 27 for 305 yards and one interception. Lee Beebe Jr. had 16 carries for 71 yards while Martin had 10 carries for 70 yards and the tiebreaking score with 2:39 left in the third quarter. Charlie Becker added a 42-yard TD catch with 3:30 left, making 27-13.

The Trojans (7-3, 4-3, No. 18) needed a victory to keep their playoff — and Big Ten title hopes alive, but only scored one TD in five red-zone trips. Jayden Maiava was 26 of 42 for 311 yards and one TD but was picked off three times — twice in the fourth quarter, one of those inside the Hoosiers’ 5. Trent Mosley caught nine passes for 130 yards.

NO. 7 ALABAMA 21, VANDERBILS 6

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Keelon Russell threw for 217 yards and three touchdowns, and Alabama beat Vanderbilt Saturday in an ugly game that did little to help the Crimson Tide’s stock for the College Football Playoff.

Alabama (8-2, 6-2 SEC) came in third in the CFP rankings but struggled for the first half against a team that came in having recently snapped a five-game skid. The Crimson Tide led only 7-3 at halftime thanks to Russell’s 9-yard TD pass to Marshall Pritchett.

The Crimson Tide had five sacks and held Vanderbilt (4-6, 1-6) to a season-low 235 yards of total offense. The Commodores also turned it over on downs on three of their final four drives, twice inside the Alabama 15, and also missed a field goal late.

Vanderbilt forced three turnovers: a turnover on downs, Dontae Carter intercepted a pass, and Miles Capers forced a fumble by Russell recovered by Talan Carter. The Commodores held Alabama to 92 yards rushing.

The Crimson Tide had zero rushing yards after Russell slipped to the turf for a big loss and a turnover on downs early in the second quarter. Russell, who started after hurting an ankle in last week’s win at LSU, also had a pass batted into the air by Carter for his first career interception.

NO. 8 TEXAS 22, NO. 24 LSU 21

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Arch Manning — like his grandfather and uncle before him — has a Death Valley comeback story to tell.

Manning found Raleek Brown for a 4-yard touchdown pass along the left sideline with 3 seconds left, and Texas escaped Tiger Stadium with a victory over LSU.

The dramatic win in the state where Manning was raised — and in a stadium where he attended games as a kid — kept Texas (8-2, 5-2 SEC) firmly in contention for a College Football Playoff spot while virtually eliminating LSU (6-4, 3-4).

Manning, who also rushed for an early score, was an unspectacular 19-of-35 passing for 174 yards and one touchdown with three interceptions. But he looked made for the moment when Texas began its final drive on its own 42, down 21-16, with 2:19 left.

He converted three third downs — one with a 5-yard pass and two with his legs — to set up his decisive scoring strike into the end zone near where his celebrating parents, Cooper and Ellen, were sitting.

NO. 9 TENNESSEE 22, TEXAS A&M 7

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — DaSaahn Brame had a touchdown catch and Cooper Ranvier made a career-high five field goals to lead Tennessee to a win over Texas A&M.

DeSean Bishop added 97 yards rushing to help the Volunteers, who ranked eighth in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings, to their fifth win in six games.

The Aggies led 7-6 at halftime and neither team could get anything going offensively in the third quarter as they combined for five punts.

Tennessee (8-2, 5-2 SEC) finally got going and took a 9-7 lead on a 32-yard field goal by Ranvier late in the third.

The Aggies (4-6, 1-6) looked to have forced a punt on Tennessee’s next drive. But Marco Jones was called for roughing the passer to give the Volunteers a first down.

Tennessee took advantage of the error when Faizon Brandon threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Brame that made it 16-7 with less than 10 minutes to go.

The Aggies went for it on fourth-and-1 from their 34 on their next possession, but Reed’s pass was incomplete to give Tennessee great field position.

They padded the lead with a 44-yard field goal that left them up 19-7 with about six minutes left.

Ranvier added a 27-yard field goal with less than three minutes to go to make it 22-7.

NO. 11 WAKE FOREST 49, NO. 25 SMU 7

DALLAS (AP) — Gio Lopez ran for two touchdowns and threw for a score, and Wake Forest extended its winning streak to seven games while strengthening a case for a playoff spot with a blowout of SMU.

The Demon Deacons (9-1, 6-1 ACC) led 42-0 at halftime while handing the Mustangs (7-3, 5-3) their first Atlantic Coast Conference loss at home in the Ford Stadium finale of their third ACC season. SMU entered 12-0 at home in league games.

Wake Forest, which was 13th in this week’s rankings for the 12-team College Football Playoff, opened the scoring with Ty Clark’s 27-yard touchdown on third-and-18, the first of four first-half TDs on third down. Another 1-yard score was set up by Jamar Searcy’s 38-yard run on fourth-and-1.

Kevin Jennings threw for 209 yards with a touchdown and an interception while falling to 16-2 at home in his final Ford Stadium start. He had just 40 yards passing late in the first half when the deficit was 42-0.

Flickering CFP hopes were all but snuffed out for the Mustangs, who began the year hoping for a second playoff trip in three ACC seasons with Jennings while making a Heisman Trophy push for their hometown quarterback.

NO. 21 OHIO ST. 28, NORTHWESTERN 19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Luke Fahey passed for 201 yards and three touchdowns, Jeremiah Smith had 11 receptions for 117 yards and a score, and Ohio State beat Northwestern.

Bo Jackson had 114 yards rushing and a touchdown as the Buckeyes (7-3, 5-2 Big Ten) bounced back after losing two straight regular-season games for the first time since 2011.

Northwestern quarterback Nicco Marchiol had 225 yards passing and accounted for both Wildcats touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough as they lost their third straight game. Jackson Kleather kicked two field goals.

Luke Dehnicke made a nice 18-yard TD grab in the end zone on the last play of the game.

Marchiol’s 2-yard scramble around right end got Northwestern (6-4, 3-4) within 14-13 with 10:01 remaining in the third quarter before Ohio State regained control. The Buckeyes went 83 yards in 13 plays on the ensuing drive, which was capped by Devin McCuin’s 8--yard TD catch. On fourth-and-1, Fahey rolled left and McCuin caught it at the 1 before he powered past Northwestern defensive back Ore Adeyi to reach the end zone.

Ohio State’s maligned special teams then came up with a big play when Dalton Riggs recovered a muffed punt by Drew Wagner at the Northwestern 10. Three plays later, Smith had his 15th touchdown of the season on a 2-yard catch to put the Buckeyes up by two scores.

NO. 12 BYU 28, BAYLOR 7

WACO, Texas (AP) — Bear Bachmeier ran for three touchdowns and threw for another score to lead BYU to a victory over Baylor.

Bachmeier totaled 158 yards of offense and powered a rushing attack that piled up 189 yards. LJ Martin added 49 yards on six carries for the Cougars (8-2, 5-2 Big 12, No. 10 CFP) but did not play in the second half after suffering an apparent ankle injury just before halftime.

DJ Lagway threw for 159 yards and a touchdown to lead the Bears. Baylor (6-4, 4-3) had a two-game winning streak snapped after struggling to do anything on offense before the fourth quarter.

BYU ran all over Baylor’s defense in the first half. The Cougars scored touchdowns on their first three drives while racking up 150 yards on the ground and averaging 5 yards per carry.

FLORIDA 21, NO. 13 KENTUCKY 14

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Florida quarterback Aaron Philo had 221 all-purpose yards and a touchdown to rally the Gators past Kentucky.

Philo, back in the starting lineup after being benched against Georgia on Oct. 31, threw for 119 yards and ran for 102, including the go-ahead score on a 2-yard run with 9:08 left in the game. Jaden Baugh also scored his SEC-leading 15th touchdown for Florida (6-4, 4-4), now bowl eligible.

Kentucky (7-3, 5-3) dropped its second straight game as the offense struggled to move the ball after an opening 86-yard touchdown drive. The Wildcats crossed midfield three times but the Gator defense, coached by former Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White, turned them back.

Kentucky quarterback Kenney Minchey threw for 181 yards and a touchdown, but the Wildcat rushing game was non-existent with just 61 yards.

NO. 16 IOWA 28, PURDUE 7

IOWA CITY, Iowa ( AP) — Hank Brown threw for a touchdown and ran for another, LJ Phillips rushed for 123 yards and Iowa beat Purdue.

The Hawkeyes (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten) won their third consecutive game behind an offense that had 434 yards and a defense that held the Boilermakers (3-7, 2-5) to their lowest points total of the season.

Brown had a 1-yard touchdown run to open the scoring for Iowa, then threw a short pass that Braeden Jackson turned into a 44-yard touchdown late in the first half that gave the Hawkeyes a 21-7 halftime lead.

Phillips had his second consecutive 100-yard rushing game. He had 128 yards in Iowa’s 24-10 win over Northwestern last Saturday.

NO. 17 BOISE ST. 46, OREGON ST. 41

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Rasean Jones caught 11 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns to help Boise State outlast Oregon State and wrap up the host spot in the Pac-12 championship game Dec. 4.

Maddux Madsen, who missed the previous game with an injury, was 23 of 32 for a career-best 371 yards and four touchdowns to help the Broncos (9-1, 6-0 Pac-12, No. 24 CFP) win their ninth straight game.

Jones had his third consecutive 100-yard game, gaining a career-best 134 yards in the first half alone. He had the fifth-best game receiving total in Boise State history.

The matchup featured two of the top freshmen pass-catchers in the nation, Jones and the Beavers’ Jesse Legree. Entering the game as the leader in yards receiving and receiving touchdowns in the Football Bowl Subdivision, Legree had 12 catches for 140 yards and a touchdown for the Beavers (5-5, 3-3) .

Oregon State’s Maalik Murphy, stepping in for injured starter Braden Atkinson, completed 31 of 39 passes for 396 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.

NO. 18 OREGON 31, MICHIGAN 7

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Dylan Raiola threw for 341 yards and four touchdowns, and Oregon kept its slim chances for a spot in the College Football Playoff alive with a 31-7 victory over struggling Michigan on Saturday.

Jeremiah McClellan caught four passes for 105 yards and a score for the Ducks (7-3, 5-2 Big Ten), who are No. 16 in the CFP rankings. Oregon has won three straight games.

Michigan (5-5, 2-5) is still seeking a sixth win to become bowl-eligible in the Wolverines’ first season under coach Kyle Whittingham. Michigan was coming off a 15-6 loss at home to rival Michigan State, and a day later the team fired first-year offensive coordinator Jason Beck.

Whittingham was familiar with the Ducks and Autzen Stadium because of his long tenure at Utah in the Pac-12 before the conference collapsed in the summer of 2023.

Whittingham shook things up against Oregon by using both Tommy Carr and Bryce Underwood at quarterback after Carr had been the starter for the past three games. But the two QBs combined for just 71 yards passing against the Ducks.

ARKANSAS 34, NO. 20 SOUTH CAROLINA 6

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — KJ Jackson threw for 188 yards and two touchdowns and Arkansas took advantage of four turnovers by South Carolina to beat the Gamecocks.

It was the Razorbacks’ first Southeastern Conference victory at home since Nov. 5, 2024 against Tennessee, which was also the last time Arkansas (4-6, 2-5) beat a ranked opponent. South Carolina’s loss snapped a four-game winning streak.

Both of Jackson’s touchdown passes came in the second quarter as Arkansas built a 17-0 halftime lead. He found Chris Marshall for a 23-yard score for the team’s first touchdown and then connected with Antonio Jordan for a 28-yard score on the next drive.

South Carolina’s offense struggled without starting quarterback LaNorris Sellers, who did not play after injuring his ankle in the team’s win over Texas A&M Nov. 7. Cutter Woods played the entire game, going 24 of 43 passing for 271 yards with three interceptions.

NO. 21 OHIO ST. 28, NORTHWESTERN 19

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Luke Fahey passed for 201 yards and three touchdowns, Jeremiah Smith had 11 receptions for 117 yards and a score, and Ohio State beat Northwestern.

Bo Jackson had 114 yards rushing and a touchdown as the Buckeyes (7-3, 5-2 Big Ten) bounced back after losing two straight regular-season games for the first time since 2011.

Northwestern quarterback Nicco Marchiol had 225 yards passing and accounted for both Wildcats touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough as they lost their third straight game. Jackson Kleather kicked two field goals.

Luke Dehnicke made a nice 18-yard TD grab in the end zone on the last play of the game.

NO. 23 NEW MEXICO 17, UNLV 21

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jackson Arnold threw a long fourth-quarter touchdown pass and ran for another score and UNLV beat New Mexico, spoiling the Lobos’ first home game in The Associated Press poll.

Arnold threw for 201 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 98 yards to help UNLV (6-4, 4-2 Mountain West) beat the Lobos (8-2, 5-1) on the road for the fifth straight time.

The Rebels fell behind 14-0 as New Mexico relied on its power rushing game and stout defense.

Scottre Humphrey went over from 3 yards in the first quarter for the Lobos, and Cade Keith caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Toa Fa’avae in the second quarter, but New Mexico could not quite generate enough offense the rest of the way.

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