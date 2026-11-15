HELSINKI (AP) — Jordan Staal returned from injury, Andrei Svechnikov and Mark Jankowski each scored twice and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Seattle Kraken 5-1 on Saturday to sweep the NHL’s Global Series in Finland’s capital.

The Hurricanes (16-3-2) followed on their dominant 4-1 victory on Thursday and extended their winning streak to four.

Carolina became the first NHL franchise to win each of its first four regular-season games played outside North America following a sweep of a 2010 series against the Minnesota Wild, also in Helsinki.

Jackson Blake also scored for the Hurricanes, Nikolaj Ehlers had three assists and Shayne Gostisbehere had two assists and Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 12 shots for his 12th win in 13 games.

Svechnikov scored on power plays with two identical goals from the right circle in the middle period, one-timing a precise snap shot to make it 3-0 and another for a 4-1 advantage. He has five goals in his four-game point streak and has 11 goals on the season.

His second goal with 9:55 left in the second period prompted the Kraken to pull Joey Daccord after he allowed four goals on 14 shots. Philipp Grubauer made 22 saves in relief.

JETS 5, BLACKHAWKS 4 (SO)

CHICGO (AP) — Mark Scheifele had a goal and three assists, Kyle Connor scored a goal in regulation and had the deciding shootout goal, and Winnipeg rallied from a four-goal deficit to beat Chicago.

The Jets’ sixth straight win was their second comeback from four goals down this season. They scored four times in 2:07 to beat Montreal 5-4 in overtime on Nov. 3.

Gabriel Vilardi’s shot from the right slot tied the game 4-all with 1:13 left in regulation and goalie Nico Daws pulled for an extra attacker.

Scheifele also scored in the shootout. Daws stopped Roman Kantserov to lock up the victory.

WILD 6, BRUINS 2

BOSTON (AP) — Ryan Hartman and Danila Yurov scored two goals each, Jesper Wallstedt stopped 30 shots, and Minnesota beat Boston to extend their road winning streak to eight games.

Kirill Kaprizov extended his point streak to 11 games (six goals, 14 assists) with two assists for the West-leading Wild, who have earned at least a point in 11 straight games (9-0-2).

Quinn Hughes and Blake Coleman scored 67 seconds apart in the opening two minutes of the second period for Minnesota, which cruised to its NHL-best 10th road victory. Yurov scored both of his in the third period, the second an empty-netter.

David Pastrnak and Fraser Minten scored for Boston, which lost its second straight home game after winning seven in a row at TD Garden. Both losses came wearing their new mostly brown “varsity jerseys” with bright yellow numbers, trim and helmets that they debuted Thursday.

OILERS 1, MAPLE LEAFS 0

TORONTO (AP) — Connor McDavid extended his season-opening points streak to 21 games with an assist, Devon Levi made 19 saves for his first NHL shutout and Edmonton beat Toronto to hand the Maple Leafs their sixth straight home loss.

Defenseman Evan Bouchard scored his 12th goal of the season for Edmonton (15-3-3). The Oilers are 7-1-1 in their last nine games.

McDavid picked up an assist to give him 50 points (11 goals, 39 assists) and add to his NHL lead.

Oilers coach Mike Babcock faced his former team in Toronto for the first time since being fired in November 2019.

Anthony Stolarz stopped 22 shots for Toronto (8-12-2), which suffered its sixth consecutive regulation loss to complete a disastrous six-game stretch at Scotiabank Arena.

AVALANCHE 4, CANADIENS 1

MONTREAL (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen had a goal and an assist and short-handed Colorado beat Montreal without injured stars Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar.

MacKinnon and Makar both sustained lower-body injuries Thursday night in a 4-3 overtime loss in Ottawa. Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said MacKinnon will be out at least a month, while Makar is expected to miss two weeks.

Fedor Svechkov, Brock Nelson and Nicolas Roy also scored for Colorado (12-6-3). Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 25 shots.

Nick Suzuki replied with a highlight-reel goal for Montreal (12-4-4), which had gone 12 consecutive games without losing in regulation (9-0-3).

Jakub Dobes made 22 saves in his first start in nine days.

RED WINGS 2, LIGHTNING 0

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Daniil Tarasov stopped 31 shots for his second shutout of the season, Lucas Raymond had a goal and two points and Detroit beat Tampa Bay.

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard also scored to help the Red Wings snap a five-game losing streak.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 20 shots for Tampa Bay, which was shut out for the first time since December 8, 2025 at Toronto.

The Lightning lost for the first time at home this season, ending a franchise record eight-game home winning streak to start the season.

SENATORS 4, PENGUINS 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Claude Giroux scored a goal and Ottawa beat Pittsburgh.

Giroux, the longtime Philadelphia Flyer, has 79 points in 74 career games against Pittsburgh. He’s two points away from tying Sergei Fedorov (1,179) for 58th-place in NHL history.

Tim Stutzle scored his 11th goal of the season, and Michael Amadio and Thomas Chabot also had goals for the Senators, who have won five of their last seven games.

Linus Ullmark made 16 saves for his 200th NHL win.

Ullmark joined Martin Gerber as the only goalies in franchise history to start a season with nine wins in their first 10 appearances. Ullmark, who is 9-0-1 in 10 career games vs. Pittsburgh, has allowed two goals or fewer in 12 of his last 13 regular season starts.

Tommy Novak scored the lone goal for the Penguins, who have lost six of their last eight games.

DEVILS 4, CAPITALS 3

WASHINGTON (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck recovered from a shaky start to make 43 saves, remaining unbeaten in net with New Jersey as the surging Devils defeated Washington.

Evan Rodrigues scored twice for the Devils, who earned their second win against Washington in three days. Jesper Boqvist, Connor Brown and Lenni Hameenaho each had a goal and two assists, and defenseman Luke Hughes added three assists.

Nico Hischier and Timo Meier also scored to help New Jersey improve to 11-2 since Oct. 20 with its seventh victory in eight games. Meier’s power-play goal late in the second period gave the Devils their first lead, 4-3, and Hischier’s short-handed goal made it 5-3 early in the third.

Rodrigues scored at 3:18 to make it 6-4 and added an empty-netter with 3:15 left.

FLYERS 4, BLUE JACKETS 3

COLUBUS, Ohio (AP) — Denver Barkey scored twice and Philadelphia rallied to beat Columbus, sending the Blue Jackets to their fourth consecutive loss and third straight at home.

Trevor Zegras and Matvei Michkov also scored, and Joseph Woll stopped 28 shots for Philadelphia, which won for the second time in its last six games and finished its five-game trip with points in four straight.

Dmitri Voronkov, Matthew Knies and Adam Fantilli scored for Columbus. Jet Greaves stopped 17 shots in his sixth straight loss.

Voronkov scored his first of the season at 3:19 of the first and Knies added a goal a minute later to give Columbus a 2-0 lead. Luca Del Bel Belluz, who replaced the injured Sean Monahan, notched his first assist of the season.

PANTHERS 4, BLUES 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brady and Matthew Tkachuk participated in a pregame ceremony to honor their father, then led Florida to a win over St. Louis.

Brady Tkachuk scored the opening goal, and each brother had an assist in a dominant homecoming. Dmitry Kulikov, Anton Lundell and Sam Reinhart also scored, and Jacob Markstrom stopped 23 shots for Florida.

Dylan Holloway scored a power-play goal with 2:06 remaining as the Blues avoided being shut out in regulation for the second straight game. They defeated Utah 1-0 in a shootout Thursday night.

Brady Tkachuk scored 5:12 into the first period, beating goalie Joel Hofer on the glove side during an extended shift on the power play. His brother, Matthew, had the secondary assist after also drawing the high stick that gave Florida a 5-on-3 advantage following an early too-many-men penalty on St. Louis.

Keith Tkachuk, who concluded his 18-year career with the Blues, was honored in a pregame ceremony recognizing his induction last weekend into the Hockey Hall of Fame. His two sons, playing together in their hometown for the first time in the NHL, used two of Keith’s old sticks during a ceremonial puck drop before the game. Then they showed why they’re All-Stars in their own right.

STARS 2, BUFFALO 0

DALLAS (AP) — Jake Oettinger made 22 saves to lead Dallas to a win over Buffalo, just two days after being pulled after allowing a season-high six goals.

It’s Oettinger’s fourth shutout this season and first since Oct. 17. Oettinger posted shutouts in three of Dallas’ first six games — including a 4-0 win against Buffalo on Oct. 8 — but had allowed 14 goals in his past three starts, including six in an 8-3 loss to Winnipeg on Thursday.

Stars captain Jamie Benn snapped a scoreless game late in the second period with a goal for the 1,000th point of his 18-year career to give Dallas a 1-0 lead.

Wyatt Johnston took an assist from Mikko Rantanen and Roope Hintz and scored on a power play with 40 seconds remaining for the final score.

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