\u003cdiv>\u003cp>PREP FOOTBALL=\u003c/p>\u003cp>SDHSAA Playoffs=\u003c/p>\u003cp>Class 11AAA=\u003c/p>\u003cp>Championship=\u003c/p>\u003cp>Sioux Falls Jefferson 42, Sioux Falls Lincoln 26\u003c/p>\u003cp>___\u003c/p>\u003cp>Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/\u003c/p>\u003cp>\u003cnbtemplate data-content="eyJhcGlLZXkiOiAiZDgxM2Q5Yzg3NTI3N2IzNWU0YzRmZDM0NTAyMjJkNmQiLCAiZGVzY3JpcHRpb24iOiAiU3Vic2NyaWJlIHRvIEJheXRvQmF5TmV3cy5jb20iLCAiZXZlbnQiOiAibXBfc3Vic2NyaXB0aW9uX2J1dHRvbl9jbGlja19ldmVudCIsICJ1cmwiOiAiaHR0cHM6Ly9iYXl0b2JheW5ld3MuY29tL3N1YnNjcmliZS10b2RheS8iLCAibWVkaWFJZCI6IDE3MzMwODksICJ0aXRsZSI6ICJTYXR1cmRheSdzIFNjb3JlcyJ9" data-id="MediaPlatformAmplitudeButton">\u003c/nbtemplate>\u003c/p>\u003c/div>