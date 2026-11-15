NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vincent Neugebauer’s 17 points helped Belmont defeat Furman 72-62 on Saturday.

Neugebauer added six rebounds for the Bruins (3-1). Jack Smiley added 15 points, six assists and three steals. Jabez Jenkins finished with 10 points.

Cameron Elwer led the way for the Paladins (4-1) with 13 points. Tom House added 11 points for Furman. Charles Johnston had 10 points.

Neugebauer scored eight points in the first half and Belmont went into halftime trailing 33-30. Belmont pulled off the victory after a 21-2 second-half run erased a five-point deficit and gave the Bruins the lead at 60-46 with 5:08 remaining in the half.

Up next

Both teams play again on Wednesday. Belmont hosts Union (KY) and Furman travels to play Radford.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.