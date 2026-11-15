STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Rocco Becht threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score and Penn State pulled away from Minnesota 42-14 on Saturday.

Carson Hansen ran for 126 yards and a touchdown, Ben Brahmer caught two touchdown passes and Penn State’s defense suffocated Minnesota early under a swirling mix of mist and flurries to become bowl eligible at Beaver Stadium.

The Nittany Lions (6-4, 3-4 Big Ten) got their third-straight win in league play thanks to a bruising ground attack that set the tone early and churned 173 yards of its 229 rushing yards in the first half.

Penn State led 28-0 at halftime after the Golden Gophers (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) gave the Nittany Lions short fields to mount easy scoring drives.

Becht opened the scoring with a 1-yard plunge into the end zone five plays after Minnesota quarterback Drake Lindsey fumbled a snap at midfield on Minnesota’s first possession.

Penn State only had 33 yards to go after Tyrell Chatman blocked the Gophers’ first punt. The Nittany Lions went up 14-0 moments later when Brahmer pulled down a 19-yard touchdown pass between defenders.

A 19-yard punt return from Zay Robinson early in the second quarter set Becht and the offense up at midfield again. Hansen burst through Minnesota’s defense for a 46-yard touchdown and the rout was on.

The Gophers failed to cross midfield again in the half and were flagged for fair catch interference on their final punt before halftime. The 15-yard penalty gave Penn State the ball at Minnesota’s 36 and Taylor Mouser’s offense needed just six plays to go up 28-0 on a rollout pass to Cam Wallace.

Brahmer's second touchdown catch opened the second half before Javon Tracy caught a pair of third-quarter touchdown passes for the Gophers who lost their third straight.

They couldn’t pull any closer, and Penn State backup quarterback Alex Manske, who had open-heart surgery in March, tossed his first career touchdown pass to James Peoples to cap the scoring.

The takeaway

Minnesota: The Gophers entered the game looking for answers on offense. The search will continue after a futile outing saw them convert three of 13 third downs and generate just 220 yards.

Penn State: The Nittany Lions struggled to run the ball in their first four conference games of the Matt Campbell era. Over the last three, however, the offensive line along with Hansen, Wallace and a handful of tight ends have helped Mouser’s offense develop a grittier identity. They’re averaging 224 rushing yards since their last loss.

Up next

Minnesota: Hosts Northwestern on Saturday.

Penn State: Hosts Rutgers on Saturday.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here. Visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here.