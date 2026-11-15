ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jackson Arnold threw a long fourth-quarter touchdown pass and ran for another score and UNLV beat No. 23 New Mexico 21-17 on Saturday night, spoiling the Lobos' first home game in The Associated Press poll.

Arnold threw for 201 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 98 yards to help UNLV (6-4, 4-2 Mountain West) beat the Lobos (8-2, 5-1) on the road for the fifth straight time.

The Rebels fell behind 14-0 as New Mexico relied on its power rushing game and stout defense.

Scottre Humphrey went over from 3 yards in the first quarter for the Lobos, and Cade Keith caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Toa Fa’avae in the second quarter, but New Mexico could not quite generate enough offense the rest of the way.

And late in the first half, Arnold found Keyan Burnett for an 18-yard scoring pass that set the stage for the second half.

In the fourth quarter, Arnold threw a 43-yard touchdown pass to cut it to 17-14 with 11:40 left, then took a quarterback draw 44 yards for 21-17 lead with 7:26 to go.

The takeaway

UNLV: Remained in contention for the conference title.

New Mexico: The loss will almost certainly end New Mexico’s time in the rankings after two weeks, but the Lobos remain a front-runner for the conference championship.

Up next

UNLV: At San Jose on Saturday.

New Mexico: At Wyoming on Friday night.

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