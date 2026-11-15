TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Jaquan Womack had 17 points, five rebounds and five assists in Towson’s 68-42 win over UMBC on Saturday.

Zion Stanford scored nine points while shooting 4 for 13, including 0 for 4 from beyond the arc, and added seven rebounds for the Tigers (3-2). Alex Atkinson went 4 of 5 from the field to finish with eight points.

Aidan Able led the Retrievers (2-3) in scoring, finishing with nine points. UMBC also got seven points from Devin Ceaser. Riley Jacobs also had six points and seven rebounds.

Towson took the lead for good just more than 8 minutes into the game and the score was 36-19 at halftime, with Womack racking up 11 points. Towson outscored UMBC in the second half by nine points, with Denis Badalau scoring a team-high seven points after halftime.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.