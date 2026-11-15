PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kerem Konan’s 16 points and 10 rebounds helped Duquesne defeat Binghamton 71-58 on Saturday.

Izaiah Pasha scored 15 points, going 5 of 6 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Dukes (4-0). Yoav Berman shot 2 for 8 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with nine points, while adding five rebounds and six assists.

Jeremiah Quigley led the way for the Bearcats (3-2) with 15 points and five assists. Dylan Godfrey added 13 points for Binghamton. Evan Ashe finished with nine points.

Duquesne took the lead for good less than 2 minutes into the game and the score was 38-20 at halftime, with Pasha racking up seven points. Duquesne was outscored by Binghamton in the second half by five points, with Konan scoring a team-high 11 points in the final half.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.