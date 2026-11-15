DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — James Brown and Cedric Taylor III finished with double-doubles to lead Howard to a 64-58 victory over Davidson on Saturday night.

Brown totaled 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Bison (3-2), while Taylor added 16 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and three blocks. Drew Harris went 5 of 10 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Nick Janowski led the way for the Wildcats (3-1) with 15 points and six rebounds. Eetu Heinonen added 13 points and Sam Brown scored 11 points.

Howard went into halftime ahead of Davidson 36-30. James Brown put up 12 points in the half. Howard pulled off the victory after an 8-0 second-half run erased a one-point deficit and gave them the lead at 58-51 with 2:22 left in the half. Harris scored nine second-half points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.