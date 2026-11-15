THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Doyel Cockrill III had 22 points in Nicholls State’s 71-68 victory over Louisiana Tech on Saturday night.

Cockrill shot 5 of 11 from the field, including 5 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 8 from the free-throw line for the Colonels (2-2). AJ Dent Jr. scored 18 points and added seven rebounds and four steals. Cameron Simpson had 12 points and went 4 of 7 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range).

Braylon Wenger led the Bulldogs (2-2) in scoring, finishing with 24 points. Louisiana Tech also got 12 points, 11 rebounds and two steals from Jaylen Fenner. Jay Tyler finished with nine points and two steals.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.