ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Noah Shelby’s 25 points helped UT Arlington defeat UT Rio Grande Valley 85-77 on Saturday.

Shelby shot 8 for 13, including 8 for 11 from beyond the arc for the Mavericks (4-1). Mier Panoam scored 16 points and added six rebounds. Tristan Hankins shot 3 for 9 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Jace Posey led the Vaqueros (2-2) in scoring, finishing with 27 points and 11 rebounds. UT Rio Grande Valley also got 16 points, four assists and two steals from T’Johnn Brown. Caden Bell also had 11 points and four steals.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.