DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Riley Allenspach scored 20 points and Cincinnati breezed to a 95-72 victory over Dayton on Saturday night.

Allenspach made 9 of 13 shots with a 3-pointer, and his only free throw for the Bearcats (3-1), who picked up a win in their first road game this season.

Tyler Tejeda totaled 16 points and nine rebounds for Cincinnati. Elijah Perryman and MJ Collins Jr. both scored 12.

Amal L'Etang had 19 points and seven rebounds to pace the Flyers (1-3), who have yet to play away from home. Tristian Ford added 15 points and Aiden Derkack scored 10.

Allenspach made a layup and Perryman sank a 3-pointer as the Bearcats scored the first five points and never trailed.

Cincinnati took a 10-point lead at 14-4 on another Perryman 3-pointer just 4:17 into the game and the Bearcats never let Dayton get closer than eight in taking a 39-24 advantage into halftime. Tejada had 12 points on 4-for-5 shooting from beyond the arc before the break and Allenspach added 11 points.

Julian Washington hit a 3-pointer to cut the Flyers' deficit to 61-53 with 12:29 remaining, but Allenspach dunked and Akai Fleming added a three-point play in a 7-0 run and the Bearcats played with a double-digit lead over the final 12:16.

Cincinnati outshot Dayton from the floor 57%-42%. The Bearcats sank 10 of 22 from beyond the arc and 13 of 19 free throws.

The Flyers made 6 of 23 from distance and 22 of 29 at the foul line.

Up next

Cincinnati: Hosts Youngstown State on Wednesday.

Dayton: Hosts Central Michigan on Tuesday.

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