DALLAS (AP) — Dallas captain Jamie Benn scored a second-period goal during Saturday night’s game against the Buffalo Sabres for his 1,000th career NHL point, all with the Stars.

Benn, 37, and in his 18th NHL season, is second to Hall of Famer Mike Modano (1,359) in career points for the franchise that began as the Minnesota North Stars in 1967 and moved to Texas in 1993.

The Stars’ bench emptied to celebrate the moment when the longest-tenured captain in Stars history snapped a scoreless tie with his goal.

Benn — a native of Victoria, British Columbia — was drafted in the fifth round in 2007 and made the Stars’ opening night roster in 2009, recording his first league point on an assist in his second game.

He won the league’s 2014-15 Art Ross Trophy for leading the NHL with 87 points (35 goals, 52 assists).

He scored a career-high 41 goals the following season, when he was selected for the second of his two All-Star teams.

Benn’s 1,272 career regular-season games played are the most of any Stars skater since the team relocated to Dallas and ranks second in franchise history behind Modano’s 1,459.

Benn missed the first 20 games last season when he had surgery for a collapsed lung on the eve of the opener. He was re-signed to a one-year contract in July.

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