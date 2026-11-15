EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — JT Kitna threw three touchdown passes and Jaylen Jenkins rushed for two scores to power Stephen F. Austin to a 48-0 victory over UT Rio Grande Valley on Saturday night.

Kitna completed 19 of 26 passes for 216 yards with one interception for the Lumberjacks (10-1, 7-1 Southland Conference), tied with Lamar at No. 7 in the Stats Perform FCS poll. Stephen F. Austin was ranked second before losing on the road to then-No. 13 Lamar 45-28 last week.

Jenkins ran 62 yards for a touchdown on the fourth play from scrimmage to give Stephen F. Austin the lead.

Jenkins followed Carlos Alvarado's 44-yard field goal with a 2-yard touchdown run and the Lumberjacks took a 17-0 lead into the second quarter.

Kitna threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Kelley 8 seconds in for the only score and SFA led 24-0 at halftime.

Kitna fired a 50-yard scoring strike to Bugs Mortimer, and Mortimer added an 80-yard touchdown on a punt return for a 38-0 advantage in the first four minutes of the third quarter.

Kitna passed 16 yards to Stetson Sarratt for a fourth-quarter touchdown and Alvarado capped the scoring with a 23-yard field goal.

Speedy Jones carried nine times for 99 yards and Jenkins added 98 yards on nine rushes as the Lumberjacks amassed 276 yards on the ground.

The Vaqueros (5-6, 3-5) managed only 181 total yards.

Up next

Stephen F. Austin: Hosts Northwestern State on Thursday in a regular-season finale.

UT Rio Grande Valley: Ends season at Houston Christian on Saturday.

—-

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here. Visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here.