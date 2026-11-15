BRYN MAWR, Pa. (AP) — Devin Royal had 21 points in Villanova's 99-62 win against Rider on Saturday.

Royal added five rebounds for the Wildcats (3-1). Jake Fiegen scored 17 points, shooting 5 for 9 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. Kwame Evans Jr. shot 4 of 8 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line to finish with 14 points, while adding 10 rebounds.

Rich Brisco led the Broncs (1-4) in scoring, finishing with 14 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and four blocks. Bryce Baker added nine points and two steals for Rider. Mark Butler also had nine points.

Villanova took the lead with 18:49 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Fiegen led the team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 42-23 at the break. Villanova extended its lead to 69-40 during the second half, fueled by a 14-2 scoring run. Adam Oumiddoch scored a team-high 10 points in the second half.

Up next

These two teams both play Tuesday. Villanova visits Pittsburgh and Rider visits Miami.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.