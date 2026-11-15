DENTON, Texas (AP) — Je'Shawn Stevenson scored 26 points to lead North Texas and Aeneas Alexander provided the winning points with a layup with 30 seconds left as the Mean Green took down South Alabama 66-65 on Saturday.

Stevenson shot 9 of 21 from the field, including 7 for 17 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 3 from the line for the Mean Green (3-1). Alexander scored 23 points, going 9 of 15 from the floor, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the line. Reece Robinson had nine points and shot 2 of 3 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line.

Stephen Williams led the way for the Jaguars (2-3) with 15 points, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks. South Alabama also got 15 points from Jalen Langsy. Samuel Shoptaw also had 15 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.