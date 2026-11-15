PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Khaafiq Myers’ 30 points led Saint Joseph’s over Penn 83-77 in a Big 5 Classic game on Saturday.

Myers added seven assists for the Hawks (4-0). BJ Ranson shot 6 for 12, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc to add 17 points. Jaiden Glover had eight points and went 3 of 18 from the field (1 for 8 from 3-point range).

Michael Zanoni led the Quakers (1-3) in scoring, finishing with 32 points. Penn also got 16 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals from T.J. Power. Lucas Lueth also had nine points, seven rebounds and three steals.

Myers scored eight points in the first half and Saint Joseph’s went into halftime trailing 41-37. Myers scored 22 points in the second half to help lead Saint Joseph’s to a six-point victory.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.