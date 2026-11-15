ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Cardae Mack had 111 yards rushing and a touchdown on 25 carries and Arizona State overcame travel delays to beat UCF 26-13 on Saturday.

Arizona State looked no worse for wear after arriving in Orlando after noon Eastern Time on Saturday.

The Sun Devils controlled the game from the beginning, cementing their lead with a strip-sack of UCF quarterback Alonza Barnett III to set up a field goal just before halftime. They scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter after a long drive to cap off a 26-13 victory.

The Sun Devils Arizona State (6-4, 4-3 Big 12) scored on four drives of five minutes or more and won time of possession by more than 15 minutes. Arizona State outgained UCF (5-5, 3-4) 165-54 yards rushing.

Arizona State scored its first touchdown on a one-yard run by Marquis Gillis to open the second quarter. Carson Smith made four field goals of 51, 41, 28 and 37 yards.

The Sun Devils added a touchdown on an 8-yard run by Mack early in the fourth quarter, capping a 14-play, 81-yard drive that took nearly eight minutes off the clock.

Freshman quarterback Jake Fette threw for 196 yards.

The Knights struggled to get their offense going all game.

Barnett III threw for 257 yards on 21-for-30 passing. He found Tyren Hornes for a 40-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

But Arizona State's pressure plagued him all game. The Sun Devils sacked Barnett three times, including forcing a fumble late in the first half that set up a field goal.

UCF's other touchdown came on a 2-yard run by Landen Chambers. The score was set up by a 47-yard reception by Josh Derry where he ripped the ball away from Ashton Stamps to get to the 21-yard line. Derry made seven catches for 137 yards for the Knights.

Late arrival

Arizona State's travel to Orlando was disrupted Friday by the FAA's grounding of all flights. Sun Devils coaches and officials opted to send their team home Friday night at about 6 p.m. Mountain Time to attempt to travel Saturday morning.

They returned to the airport 12 hours later and left Phoenix at about 7 a.m. Mountain Time. They landed in Orlando at about 12:45 p.m. Eastern Time, allowing the team to go to the hotel and have meetings before the game.

The Sun Devils arrived at the stadium at the usual time before the adjusted 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time kickoff.

The team left Orlando to return to Arizona after the game.

The Takeaway

Arizona State: The win made the Sun Devils bowl-eligible for the third straight season.

UCF: The Knights dropped their second straight home game and hope to reach bowl eligibility in their final home game next week.

Up Next

Arizona State: hosts Oklahoma State next Saturday.

UCF: hosts Iowa State on Friday.

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