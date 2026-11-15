PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Myles Byrd scored 17 points and set a career-high with 10 steals helping Providence swarm Colorado 67-53 on Saturday.

Reserve Arrinten Page scored 13 points for Providence (3-1) which held Colorado (2-2) to just 19-of-55 shooting including a 5-of-17 shooting effort from past the 3-point line.

The Friars had 18 steals forced 22 Colorado turnovers.

Barrington Hargress scored 18 points and reserve Jalin Holland 16 for Colorado.

Page's 3-pointer with 12:33 left in the first half put Providence ahead 15-14, started a 15-0 run and Providence went to halftime up 34-26.

The Buffaloes went on a 6-0 run to get within 59-53 with 4:44 left in the game but never scored again.

Colorado beat Providence 97-88 on Nov. 14, 2025, in the first matchup between the two teams.

Byrd set his previous personal best with seven steals on two prior occasions. The first was during his time at San Diego State on Jan. 14, 2025, against Colorado State. The second was just 12 days ago against Maine.

The Providence single-game record for steals is 11 set by John Linehan on Jan. 22, 2002.

Up next

Colorado returns to Boulder, Colorado, to host Portland on Wednesday.

Providence hosts Sacred Heart on Tuesday.

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