RUSTON, La. (AP) — Blake Baker threw three touchdown passes and Jordan McRae and Jadon Mayfield both returned an interception for back-to-back scores as Louisiana Tech steamrolled Southern Mississippi 63-31 on Saturday night.

Baker completed 21 of 28 passes for 236 yards for the Bulldogs (8-2, 6-0 Sun Belt Conference).

Kolbe Fields picked off a John White pass on the first play from scrimmage and Dylone Brooks ran it in from a yard out four plays later to give Louisiana Tech the lead for good.

The Bulldogs found the end zone on receiver Marcus Calwise Jr.'s 49-yard scoring strike to Jay Wilkerson, and Sergio Snider scored on a 2-yard run for a 21-3 advantage after one quarter.

Jamarice Wilder scored on a 53-yard run for the Golden Eagles (3-7, 2-4), but Baker had a 9-yard touchdown toss to Talyn Shettron and Mayfield followed with a 36-yard pick-6. McRae picked off White and ran 89 yards for a score and a 42-10 lead at halftime.

Baker had a 2-yard scoring toss to Brayden Bockler in the third quarter and a 12-yarder to Eli Finley in the fourth, following Rayshun Hurt's 55-yard touchdown run. Finley had six catches for 104 yards and Hurt rushed six times for 88 yards.

White had 220 yards on 21-for-43 passing with two touchdowns and four interceptions for Southern Miss. White also lost a fumble. Mario Sanders caught eight passes for 119 yards and a score, while Grant Page had the other touchdown catch.

MaLik Caswell capped the scoring when he returned an interception thrown by Bulldogs freshman backup Jackson Bradley 32 yards to the end zone.

Up next

Southern Miss: Hosts South Alabama on Saturday.

Louisiana Tech: Hosts Arkansas State on Saturday.

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