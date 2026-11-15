GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Brandon Ivery scored 21 points off of the bench to lead North Carolina A&T over Cheyney (Pennsylvania) 104-76 on Saturday.

Ivery shot 6 for 11 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Aggies (2-2). Saxton Simley added 19 points while going 6 of 11 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and 4 for 5 from the line while he also had seven rebounds. Shane Lancaster went 6 of 7 from the field (3 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

S.J. Hutchinson II led the Wolves in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Amare Curtis added 13 points and four assists for Cheyney.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.