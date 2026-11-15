AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Chris Fields Jr. scored 22 points as Oakland took down Northern Iowa 80-76 on Saturday.

Fields added 16 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (1-5). Nassim Mashhour scored 20 points, going 6 of 12 from the floor, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range, and 4 for 6 from the line. Ryder Bradley shot 4 of 9 from the field and 4 of 11 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points. The victory snapped a five-game losing streak for the Golden Grizzlies.

Carson Vis led the Panthers (2-3) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and four assists. Northern Iowa also got 14 points and four assists from Greyson Uelmen. Isaiah Johnson-Arigu also had 13 points and three blocks.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.