FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers did not start for the No. 20 Gamecocks at Arkansas on Saturday night.

Sellers injured his ankle in a 17-9 win over Texas A&M on Nov. 7, though he did ultimately finish the game, running for a 41-yard touchdown with 41 seconds left.

Coach Shane Beamer said X-rays came back negative and Sellers had been listed as probable ahead of the game Saturday.

Sophomore quarterback Cutter Woods started in Sellers’ place and South Carolina gained just 11 yards on four plays on its first drive.

For the season, Sellers ranks fifth in the Southeastern Conference in yards passing with 2,100. He's thrown 17 touchdown passes and seven interceptions while also running for 637 yards and seven scores for the Gamecocks.

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