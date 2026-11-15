SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Ty Francis scored 19 points as Le Moyne beat Manhattan 76-62 on Saturday.

Francis had eight rebounds and three blocks for the Dolphins (2-2). Leandro Gysel shot 6 for 11, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc to add 16 points. Trevor Roe shot 5 for 13, including 1 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points, while adding six rebounds.

Ben Pearce led the way for the Jaspers (1-3) with 16 points and two steals. Josiah Sabino added 15 points for Manhattan. Ben Tweedy finished with 11 points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.