BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Lance Waddles’ 30 points led Campbell over South Carolina Upstate 93-77 on Saturday.

Waddles added five rebounds for the Fighting Camels (1-3). Nordin Kapic scored 17 points while going 7 of 8 (2 for 3 from 3-point range), and added five rebounds and six assists. Rashawn Inglemon shot 5 for 13, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points, while adding five assists and four steals.

Jalyn Patterson finished with 25 points for the Spartans (1-4). South Carolina Upstate also got 16 points from Ries Naugle. David Tubek finished with 11 points.

Campbell took the lead for good with 17:54 left in the first half. The score was 44-30 at halftime, with Waddles racking up 20 points. Campbell outscored South Carolina Upstate by two points over the final half, while Karim Rtail led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.