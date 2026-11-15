STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Auburn recovered four fumbles that led to 24 points and earned bowl eligibility for the first time in three years in a 41-9 win over Mississippi State on Saturday.

State had positive momentum after Auburn (6-4, 4-4 Southeastern Conference) missed a 47-yard field goal midway through the second quarter and gave the Bulldogs (4-6, 2-6) the ball back down three. However, four plays later, A.J. Swann was strip-sacked and the ball was returned by Darrion Smith to the 1. Byrum Brown scored on Auburn’s next play to make it 17-7.

The strip sack was one of three by the Tigers.

Billy Puckett, in for an injured Swann, was the victim of Auburn’s third strip sack on the third play of State’s next drive. The Tigers recovered at the State 21 and went ahead 24-7 four plays later.

Kolin Wilson coughed up the ball with less than two minutes left before halftime, which gave the Tigers good enough field position to tack on a field goal before the break.

The dagger was delivered with 9:23 left in the third. Brown tossed one up 34 yards to Chas Nimrod, who jumped over a defender in the end zone and held onto it for the score. Keshaun Singleton added insurance with a 42-yard grab at the 5:52 mark to make it 41-7.

Auburn’s first strip sack of Swann put it at Mississippi State’s 38-yard line early in the first quarter. Facing pressure three plays later, Byrum Brown found Singleton for a 26-yard touchdown.

The Bulldogs drove deep into Tiger territory on their next drive, but Kyle Ferrie missed a field goal. Auburn responded with one of its own to make it 10-0 with 1:44 left in the opening quarter. State, however, found life when Swann found Sanfrisco Magee for a 34-yard score on the first play of the second.

The takeaway

Auburn: The Tiger defense caused havoc and created opportunities that the offense cashed in on.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs’ offensive line could not hold up under pressure and most scoring opportunities they did have were squandered.

Up next

Auburn hosts Samford next Saturday.

Mississippi State hosts Tennessee Tech next Saturday. ___

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