CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Brandyn Hillman and Kam Robinson each returned interceptions for touchdowns as Virginia snapped its three-game losing streak with a 36-7 win over visiting California on Saturday at Scott Stadium.

Robinson finished with 12 tackles as UVA (5-5, 3-4 ACC) held the Golden Bears (3-7, 2-4) to 201 yards of total offense.

Cal, which lost its fourth in a row, got a 5-yard rushing touchdown from Adam Mohammed with 14 seconds left in the first half for its only score.

Coming off a bye week, UVA opened the game with an impressive 13-play, 80-yard scoring drive that saw quarterback Beau Pribula go 5-for-8 passing for 51 yards, including a 12-yard touchdown pass to Da'Shawn Martin for the game's first points.

Cal had a shot to get back in the game with two minutes left in the first half, but on a fourth-and-goal play at the 4-yard line, it ran a faked field goal that Hillman intercepted at the goal line and returned 99 yards for a touchdown and a 16-0 lead.

Trailing 19-7 late in the third quarter, Sagapolutele tried to throw a short pass, but Robinson jumped up and snared it at the line of scrimmage, then ran it back 33 yards for the touchdown and a 26-7 UVA lead.

Virginia kicker Will Bettridge hit on three field goal attempts.

The takeaway

Cal: Sagapolutele and the Golden Bears' offense could not get in gear, squandering a mostly strong outing by the Cal defense. But it was the fake punt decision that really doomed the slumping Bears.

Virginia: The Cavaliers emerged from their bye week with a defensive effort reminiscent of their Week 0 win over North Carolina State. The win over Cal means UVA needs one more victory in its final two outings to become bowl eligible.

Up next

Cal: Hosts rival Stanford on Saturday night.

Virginia: Hosts North Carolina on Saturday.

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